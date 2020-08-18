XPO Logistics Named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics

2020 recognition marks fifth consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics magazine for the 5th consecutive year. The 2020 Top 100 Truckers were selected from a broad range of transportation providers, including large truckload and less-than-truckload carriers, regional haulers and niche providers, such as last mile.



Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re honored that Inbound Logistics has once again recognized the value of our transportation services. We went into these challenging times with strong digital capabilities for freight management on our XPO Connect platform. Our ability to source capacity in atypical market environments is serving our customers well.”

To determine the top truckers, Inbound Logistics assessed each company’s capabilities relative to prevalent supply chain requirements. The 2020 directory of Top 100 Truckers serves as a benchmark for shippers when evaluating trucking partners.

