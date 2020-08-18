Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Formula Systems Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Operating income for the second quarter increased 24% year-over-year to a record breaking $40.7 million. Net income attributable to Formula’s Shareholders for the second quarter increased 24% year-over-year to a record breaking $11.2 million.

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the second quarter and six months-period ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

  • Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 5.9% to $437.1 million. Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $412.6 million.
  • Consolidated operating income for the second quarter increased by 24.4% to a record breaking $40.7 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $32.7 million.
  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the second quarter increased by 24.2% to a record breaking $11.2 million, or $0.73 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months-Period Ended June 30, 2020

  • Consolidated revenues for the first half ended June 30, 2020 increased by 12.4% to $903.3 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the first half ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $803.9 million.
  • Consolidated operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2020 increased by 23.5% to $79.5 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the first half ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $64.4 million.
  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first half ended June 30, 2020 was $22.3 million, or $1.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $19.1 million, or $1.17 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 16.6% year over year.
  • As of June 30, 2020 Formula held 49.0%, 47.7%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.09% and 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., and Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., respectively.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $472.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $405.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Total equity as of June 30, 2020 was $914.6 million (representing 42.2% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2019. 

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2020

  • Based on the Company’s semi-annual results, the Company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of NIS 1.77 per share (approximately $0.52 per share) and in the aggregate amount of approximately NIS 27.1 million (approximately $8.0 million).
  • The dividend is payable on September 16, 2020 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, as appropriate) on September 3, 2020.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

The dividend will be paid in New Israeli Shekel with respect to the ordinary shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd that are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the American Depositary Receipts of Formula Systems that are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

  • Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.
  • ﻿Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $433.3 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 9.0%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.38.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to continue the strong momentum of 2020 during the second quarter which was entirely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition included a prolonged period of lockdown in Israel during April 2020 and Passover holiday. Despite these challenges, we witnessed strong financial results recorded across our entire portfolio companies which we were able to achieve due to the perseverance and cost saving actions taken by all management teams across our entire portfolio. Formula Group has managed to successfully face the crisis, thanks to, among others, its financial strength, high cash balances, low leverage, business diversification, quick response and flexibility to accommodate changes, and especially its experienced management teams .We take great pride in the recent addition of two of our subsidiaries, Matrix IT Ltd. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V., to Tel-Aviv-35 index together with four other companies whose core activity is technology and innovation—the engine that drives the Israeli economy.

“Matrix managed to deliver a double-digit growth in both net and operating income, overcoming the most challenging period of the last decade, while adapting to the new hybrid-work-environment model, combining office attendance with remote employment, increasing efficiencies and cost savings. Matrix is constantly working on preserving its business continuity and growth opportunities.”

“Sapiens managed to increase its revenues by 17.0% year over year as a result of organic growth in North America and Europe. Non-GAAP operating income increased by 33.4%, year over year increasing operating margin by 220 base points to a record of 18.0%, primarily due to cost saving actions implemented in light of COVID-19. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sapiens’ outlook has improved as a result of signing new deals and completing the acquisition of Delphi, positioning the company as a leader of the MLP market in North America. In addition, Sapiens has raised its 2020 revenue guidance from $368 - $377 million to the range of $376 - $381 million.”

“Magic’s outlook for 2020 has also improved in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increased demand, from existing and new customers, for digital transformation projects, as COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations and their employees to adapt to the new forced reality and working environment. Magic plans to continue its efforts in maintaining and growing its strong financial position as a trusted advisor in the SMB market and a one-stop-shop for digital transformation, both organically and through acquisitions.”

“Michpal continues to realize synergies and monetize on its busines model and on the market it operates in. Michpal’s revenues grew by 51% year over year fueled by the acquisition of Unique Software Enterprises Ltd. concluded in November 2019 and  is well positioned to continue helping its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental labor guidelines which are introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

"In July 2020, Shikun & Binui group won a tender published by the Israeli Ministry of Defense for establishing Kiryat HaModiin in the Israeli Negev. TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. will serve as the significant subcontractor of the project's ICT (Information Communication and Technology) contractor - Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

As part of the project, TSG is expected to design, build, maintain and operate IT systems in Kiryat HaModiin. The duration of the engagement is approximately 26 years. The scope of TSG activities is estimated at NIS 1.5 billion for the entire duration of the contract. The win is not expected to significantly impact TSG's results of operations over the upcoming year.”

“I am pleased to see that the steps taken across all our portfolio companies in order to endure the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge stronger and well positioned are paying off. We will continue to address the new market challenges and take all necessary steps in order to keep our employees safe and productive, implement cost savings and grow our business operations.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula’s most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 pandemic virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.                
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS          
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)                
                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
                 
    Unaudited   Unaudited
Revenues   437,064   412,572   903,334   803,926
Cost of revenues   334,138   319,621   697,269   623,115
Gross profit   102,926   92,951   206,065   180,811
Research and development costs, net   12,084   11,706   25,047   22,290
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses   50,135   48,530   101,508   94,126
Operating income   40,707   32,715   79,510   64,395
Financial expenses, net   5,627   3,732   10,271   7,328
Income before taxes on income   35,080   28,983   69,239   57,067
Taxes on income   8,703   6,759   16,426   13,020
Income after taxes   26,377   22,224   52,813   44,047
Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net   218   360   347   1,086
Net income   26,595   22,584   53,160   45,133
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   15,363   13,541   30,907   26,054
Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders   11,232   9,043   22,253   19,079
                 
Earnings per share (basic)   0.74   0.59   1.46   1.26
Earnings per share (diluted)   0.73   0.59   1.44   1.17
                 
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)   15,285,517   15,279,684   15,285,100   15,097,957
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)   15,292,486   15,288,248   15,292,372   15,388,363
                 


FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION      
U.S. dollars in thousands        
    June 30,   December 31,  
    2020   2019  
    (Unaudited)      
 ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
  Cash and cash equivalents 462,448   368,666  
  Short-term deposits 8,107   29,886  
  Marketable securities 2,265   6,600  
  Trade receivables 459,565   486,007  
  Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 62,952   65,709  
  Inventories 12,818   8,636  
Total current assets 1,008,155   965,504  
           
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
  Deferred taxes 41,438   38,865  
  Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 22,518   22,205  
Total long-term assets 63,956   61,070  
           
INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED        
  FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 27,562   26,021  
           
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 49,306   43,059  
           
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 107,629   104,130  
           
NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 913,066   889,473  
           
TOTAL ASSETS 2,169,674   2,089,257  
           
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
  Loans and credit from banks and others 102,040   125,297  
  Debentures 42,020   31,362  
  Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 31,318   35,673  
  Trade payables 109,836   125,163  
  Deferred revenues 106,967   93,512  
  Other accounts payable 199,437   205,205  
  Dividend payable -   7,081  
  Liabilities in respect of business combinations 11,118   8,431  
  Put options of non-controlling interests 26,236   39,668  
Total current liabilities 628,972   671,392  
           
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
  Loans and credit from banks and others 204,100   162,062  
  Debentures 214,646   175,411  
  Long term operating lease liabilities 82,775   73,686  
  Other long-term liabilities 9,198   8,311  
  Deferred taxes 57,143   53,854  
  Deferred revenues 12,257   6,491  
  Liabilities in respect of business combinations 11,958   14,895  
  Put options of non-controlling interests 21,056   15,182  
  Employees benefit liabilities 13,011   11,639  
Total long-term liabilities 626,144   521,531  
           
EQUITY        
  Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 433,284   421,640  
  Non-controlling interests 481,274   474,694  
Total equity 914,558   896,334  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,169,674   2,089,257  
           


FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.        
STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
    June 30,   December 31,  
    2020   2019  
           
    (Unaudited)  
 ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
  Cash and cash equivalents 63,598   82,725  
  Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 4,978   6,803  
Total current assets 68,576   89,528  
           
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY        
CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)        
  Matrix IT Ltd. 128,141   125,809  
  Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 179,604   176,832  
  Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 113,806   114,019  
  Other 86,094   72,322  
Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 507,645   488,982  
           
OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES 1,583   1,539  
           
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2   2  
           
TOTAL ASSETS 577,806   580,051  
           
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
  Loans from banks and others -   13,130  
  Debentures 20,232   20,296  
  Trade payables 79   69  
  Other accounts payable 1,996   1,274  
  Dividends payable -   7,081  
Total current liabilities 22,307   41,850  
           
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
  Debentures 116,213   116,561  
  Put options of non-controlling interests 6,002   -  
Total long-term liabilities 122,215   116,561  
           
EQUITY 433,284   421,640  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 577,806   580,051  
           
           
  (*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the  
    consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula's  
    share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.  

 

