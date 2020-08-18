Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MPLA addresses Universal Church crisis

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 18 - The Secretariat of the ruling MPLA's Political Bureau on Monday in Luanda analyzed the internal crisis in the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) in Angola, and encouraged the Angolan authorities to strictly comply with the Law and defend national sovereignty.

 

The subject was part of the agenda of the 8th ordinary meeting of the MPLA's Executive Body, chaired by the MPLA's vice-president, Luísa Damião.

 

The crisis of the UCKG is the result of deep divergences between Angolan and Brazilian pastors and bishops about the management of this religious institution, which gave rise to the creation of a Reform Commission, led by members of the church, of Angolan nationality.

 

The problem arose on 28 November 2019, after the publication of a manifesto critical of the church's management in Brazil.

 

The main factors in the conflict that stand out are the demand for the practice of vasectomy on Angolan pastors, forced abortions, racism, the alienation of more than half of the church's assets and money laundering.

 

The manifesto also denounces alleged practices of foreign currency evasion outside the country, the falsification of the minutes of the election of the social organs of the UCKG, the issuance of powers of attorney with full powers to Brazilian citizens to exercise acts reserved for the general assembly.

 

The conflict escalated in June this year, when Angolan and Brazilian pastors and bishops engaged in an intense exchange of accusations and physical aggressions.

 

Since the occurrence, registered in several provinces of the country, the Reform Commission has taken control of dozens of temples of the church founded by Bishop Edir Macedo.

 

 

 

