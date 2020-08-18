Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks//DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                 PRESS RELEASE

               

CASE# 20A203637

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/17/20 –  1958 hours

LOCATION: Interstate-89 Northbound / MM117.2.

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED: Ciarra Mott

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On August 18th, 2020 at approximately 1958 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in St. Albans, VT due to a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Ciarra Mott (DOB:02/24/1997) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle impaired.  Mott was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Mott was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 10/27/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/27/20

COURT: Franklin County Distric Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

