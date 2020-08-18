St. Albans Barracks//DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A203637
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/17/20 – 1958 hours
LOCATION: Interstate-89 Northbound / MM117.2.
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Ciarra Mott
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 18th, 2020 at approximately 1958 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop in St. Albans, VT due to a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Ciarra Mott (DOB:02/24/1997) was ultimately determined to have been operating a motor vehicle impaired. Mott was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Mott was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 10/27/20 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/27/20
COURT: Franklin County Distric Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.