ST ALBANS BARRACKS / Simple Assault & Negligent Operation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Bojan Brkovic                            

STATION: St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/017/2020 at 1659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester A. Arthur Road in Enosburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Stephen M. Rose                                               

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

VICTIM: (Juvenile)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/17/2020 at 1659 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of an assault. Upon further investigation it was determined that Stephen M. Rose, chased the juvenile with his truck, nearly running him off the road, then punching him causing pain and injury. Rose was  taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Rose was released with a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 5th, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 1000          

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police- St Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

P: (802)-524-5993

F: (802)-527-1150

 

ST ALBANS BARRACKS / Simple Assault & Negligent Operation

