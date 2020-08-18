ST ALBANS BARRACKS / Simple Assault & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20A203635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/017/2020 at 1659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester A. Arthur Road in Enosburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Stephen M. Rose

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

VICTIM: (Juvenile)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/17/2020 at 1659 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of an assault. Upon further investigation it was determined that Stephen M. Rose, chased the juvenile with his truck, nearly running him off the road, then punching him causing pain and injury. Rose was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Rose was released with a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 5th, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 1000

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

