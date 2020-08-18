ST ALBANS BARRACKS / Simple Assault & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/017/2020 at 1659 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chester A. Arthur Road in Enosburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Stephen M. Rose
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont
VICTIM: (Juvenile)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/17/2020 at 1659 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising of an assault. Upon further investigation it was determined that Stephen M. Rose, chased the juvenile with his truck, nearly running him off the road, then punching him causing pain and injury. Rose was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Rose was released with a citation to appear at Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 5th, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 1000
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
