Treasure County entering Stage 1 fire restrictions

Flood, Drought & Fire - Region 7

Mon Aug 17 15:14:00 MDT 2020

Treasure County entered Stage 1 fire restrictions on July 22. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks follows the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on its properties within that county, so campfire and smoking restrictions also will be in place at Amelia Island Fishing Access Site and Wildlife Management Area, Myers Bridge FAS, and Isaac Homestead Wildlife Management Area.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is not allowed. People also may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice. FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to dry conditions and fire dangers.

