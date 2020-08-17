PennDOT to Replace Large Pipe on Liberty Valley Road

Liberty Valley Road to be closed until September 8 Harrisburg, PA – Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18, a PennDOT maintenance crew in Perry County will begin a large pipe replacement project on Liberty Valley Road (Route 4002) just west of Heritage Hill Road in Northeast Madison Township.

Liberty Valley Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 850 (Fort Robinson Road) and Heritage Hill Road while this work is being performed. The road is expected to reopen by September 8.

A detour will be in place using Route 850 and Route 17.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018