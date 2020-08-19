Americans for Safe Access and The Cannigma Join Forces to Co-produce Podcasts for Cannabis Patients and Supporters

ASA Cannigma Podcasts

The partnership will educate patients, caregivers, providers and supporters on the latest issues surrounding medical cannabis through bi-monthly podcasts.

ASA and Cannigma recognize the need for a greater understanding of the science, research, and human stories that surround the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.” — Debbie Churgai, Executive Director of Americans for Safe Access

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Americans for Safe Access (ASA), the leading advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring safe and legal access to cannabis (marijuana) for therapeutic use and research, and The Cannigma, a premier website dedicated to educating their audience about the healing properties of cannabis, announced a new partnership to educate patients, caregivers, providers and supporters on the latest issues surrounding medical cannabis through bi-monthly podcasts.

The Cannabis Enigma podcast provides insight from medical cannabis researchers, doctors, and patients sharing new developments, educational information, and personal stories. Created by The Cannigma in 2019, the podcast will now be co-produced by ASA, and include segments during each episode dedicated to highlight ASA’s advocacy.

In the latest episode, ASA Executive Director Debbie Churgai and Interim Policy Director Dustin McDonald sat down with The Cannigma’s Michael Schaeffer to talk about the fight for legalization and access.

“While the acceptance of cannabis continues to grow throughout the world, ASA and Cannigma recognize the need for a greater understanding of the science, research, and human stories that surround the therapeutic benefits of cannabis,” said Debbie Churgai, Executive Director of ASA. “We are excited to forge this new partnership with the Cannabis Enigma podcast to expand the ways in which we can educate the public on medical cannabis from a scientific perspective.”

“With the uptick of research over the past few years and legalization measures around the world, we’re finally on our way to solving the cannabis enigma,” added Elana Goldberg, CEO of The Cannigma. “By understanding the science, pulling apart what we know and what we don’t know, we can help ease the stigma around cannabis and encourage safe, legal access for everyone who needs or wants it. This podcast partnership with ASA is another step in the right direction.”

#MedicalCannabis #SafeAccess #CannabisAdvocacy #CannabisEducation

The podcast can be found at the below links:

1)ASA Website: https://www.safeaccessnow.org/podcasts

2)Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fight-for-legalization-and-access/id1481452395?i=1000488113877

3)Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5GCRRARmLaE1pC3YVtWXY6?si=h0mblkPuRWi9n2VYXsCHFQ

4)Cannigma Website: https://cannigma.com/podcast/the-fight-for-legalization-and-access/

5)Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5idXp6c3Byb3V0LmNvbS8xMjIwMDY5LnJzcw&ep=14&episode=QnV6enNwcm91dC00OTg1OTMw

Americans for Safe Access

The mission of Americans for Safe Access (ASA) is to ensure safe and legal access to cannabis (marijuana) for therapeutic use and research. ASA was founded in 2002 as a vehicle for patients to advocate for the acceptance of cannabis as medicine. With over 100,000 advocates in all 50 states, ASA is the largest national member-based organization of patients, medical professionals, scientists and concerned citizens promoting safe and legal access to cannabis for therapeutic use and research. ASA works to overcome political, social and legal barriers by creating policies that improve access to medical cannabis for patients and researchers through legislation, education, litigation, research, grassroots empowerment, advocacy and services for patients, governments, medical professionals, and medical cannabis providers.