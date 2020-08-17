Associa Hill Country Selected to Manage Two New Communities

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country announces the addition of two new communities to their client portfolio.

Located in Leander and Kyle, Texas, the communities are scheduled to finish construction in May of 2021. After build-out, the communities will consist of 83 single-family homes. Residents in the gated communities will have access to a neighborhood park, playground, and BBQ grilling area. Associa Hill Country’s dedicated community leadership team will provide a full suite of property management services, including financial assistance, comprehensive maintenance, and unmatched HOA guidance.

“Associa Hill Country continues to expand its client portfolio, serving the Austin, Round Rock, San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Rio Grande Valley areas with unrivaled property management services,” stated Sandra Hybner, Associa Hill Country vice president “Our team is excited to partner with these new communities, their board of directors, and their residents, and we are proud to be a preferred management company with major developers in Texas.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

