Howard's to Close Upland Store Location

Company Cites Sales, Local Economy, Focus on New Locations & Store Refurbishments

/EIN News/ -- LA HABRA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s , Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that they will be closing their Upland location on September 16. A combination of factors led to the decision to close the store including sub-optimal performance, a weak retail environment in the neighborhood, the age of the facility, and the addition within the last five years of locations in Covina (2015) and Corona (2017).



The determination to close the store also aligns with the company’s strategic shift to investing in both high performing existing stores, and new locations in growing areas. This fall will see the grand opening of the new 22,500 sq. ft. Marina Pacifica Howard’s on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach—a destination location for customers. This location will feature a showroom displaying luxury tech brands and demonstrations of technology and connectivity, in-store kiosks, live product vignettes, 6 “live” kitchens, live laundry displays, a coffee lounge and designer conference area, and a partner hub where brand partners will be able to display their premium products to customers. Howard’s will also be remodeling their Huntington Beach and Irvine stores in early 2021.

“It is certainly a sad day for all of us, to say goodbye to our Upland location,” said John Riddle, President & CEO of Howard’s, “The store is foundational to the Howard’s story, and has been an integral part of our family for over 30 years. Many of the Upland employees have been with us since the beginning, so we will arrange transfer opportunities for those who are interested. We are excited to pursue opportunities at nearby and new locations, continuing to serve our customers in the area.”

The Upland store was the third Howard’s store location, constructed in 1988. Over the years the area has seen the closure of many of the retailers in the so-called Montclair Mall region leading to diminished foot traffic and a reduction in overall retail economic opportunity. The Covina and Corona Howard’s locations, both less than 30 miles away from the Upland store, offer shoppers a greater selection of products at newer, more modern sites.

The Upland property sale was completed August 10 and will officially close to the public on September 16. Shoppers will still be able to shop at almost a dozen other locations throughout Southern California.

For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com .

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Founded in 1946 when Howard Roach began repairing radios in the back of a sporting goods store in San Gabriel, California, Howard’s has grown to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 12 conveniently located stores in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange Counties, we accommodate each customer in each location for a unique shopping experience every time. Howard’s prides itself on three pillars of service: an unparalleled 60-day price match guarantee, expert customer service, and free next day delivery.

