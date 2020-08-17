Pipe Replacement Project to Close Bloomingrove Road in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 2023 (Bloomingrove Road) will be closed between Cemetery Road in Loyalsock Township and Route 2018 (Grampian Boulevard) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Thursday, August 20, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Bloomingrove Road to replace a pipe. Work will be performed between 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM, weather permitting.

A detour using Cemetery Road, High Street, Market Street, and Grampian Boulevard will be in place.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

