Water Main Replacement on Harmony Road in Jefferson County

​PennDOT District 10 is announcing utility work on Harmony Road between Anchor Inn Road and Carrick Lane in Jefferson County.

A single-lane closure will occur each weekday Monday, August 17 until Tuesday, September 17 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. as Pennsylvania American Water Company replaces a water main in the area.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact David Drozd at (412)780-6693 or David.Drozd@amwater.com.

