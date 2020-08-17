ONdex fixed indexed annuity adds higher cap S&P 500® index option

New annual point-to-point allocation option can add flexibility for clients and greater upside potential

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce the addition of the Annual Point-to-Point with S&P 500 (Higher Cap) allocation option to its ONdex fixed indexed annuity (FIA). The new option may help clients capture more market growth during periods of strong performance, while offering market loss protection and expanding the flexibility of the ONdex FIA to meet different client needs.



The ONdex annuity, a new single premium fixed indexed annuity, was introduced to Ohio National’s portfolio in May of this year. It provides customers with the opportunity to accumulate assets by earning tax-deferred interest based, in part, upon the performance of a market index.

“We believe the new index option is a game changer for the ONdex annuity, because it is capable of capturing more growth in strong markets,” said Michael J. DeWeirdt, CFA, FRM, senior vice president and chief product officer. “This index has a lower participation rate and a higher cap, which we believe is capable of outperforming options with a 100% participation rate and a lower cap when markets are performing especially well. More choices add more possibilities for those who are retired or close to retirement and looking for growth with built in protection.”

The new annual point-to-point index option now gives the ONdex annuities five quality index-based allocation options and a fixed accumulation account. This increases the possibility for clients to develop unique allocation profiles, depending on their specific needs and circumstances. With 7- and 10-year surrender periods available, clients can use the annuity to build assets that can be available to them on their anticipated retirement timeline.

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2019, its affiliated companies have $40.5 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company. Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company. The Ohio National Life Insurance Company’s ONdex annuity is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.

This product does not offer an investment in the market or in any particular index.

This material is for general use with the public and is not intended to provide investment, insurance or tax advice for any individual.

