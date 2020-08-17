Grocer Box Enables Small and Large Independent Grocers to Revolutionize Business Practices with Custom Online Stores
The company provides businesses with an online store, integrated with same day delivery to customers and digital marketing services.
Our aim is to support independent grocers across Canada and the United States to enhance their services and ultimately reach more customers”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grocer Box Enables Small and Large Independent Grocers to Revolutionize their Business Practices with Custom Online Stores
— Shival Pawria
The company provides businesses with an online store, integrated with same day delivery to customers and digital marketing services.
Toronto, ON – Grocer Box is pleased to announce it is helping grocers of all sizes to revolutionize their business by giving them the ability to increase their sales by offering customers the ability to shop online for same day delivery from their online store.
Grocer Box is a simple, all-in-one solution which enables brick and mortar stores to expand their reach by giving customers the ability to order directly from their online store. The company does this by developing beautifully customized websites with integrated local delivery and digital marketing services for grocers of all sizes.
“Our aim is to support independent grocers across Canada and the United States to enhance their services and ultimately reach more customers,” says founder of Grocer Box, Shival Pawria. “It’s a very competitive market for independent grocers, especially when trying to compete with the big box brands. With our customized services, however, we aim to get independent grocers on the map and to help them become more accessible to their customers.”
The professional team at Grocer Box works by designing and building a customized, multi-page, desktop and mobile-responsive website that is true to a client’s brand and image. From the website, customers will be able to place orders directly – never from a 3rd party – and get their order delivered same or next day, without having to leave the comfort of their home or office.
Additionally, Grocer Box helps market their clients’ stores to new customers through paid social media campaigns and pay-per-click advertising on Google, which helps a clients’ brand to rise to the top of Google Search.
“Grocer Box is the ultimate resource to help grocers attract new customers outside of their neighbourhood, increase purchasing frequency amongst existing customers, offer promotions and loyalty rewards, and incentivize those who have shopped at their store to tell their friends,” states Pawria. “We’re more than just a website-building resource, as we nurture the growth of online sales for independent grocers from start to finish.”
For more information about Grocer Box, please visit http://www.getgrocerbox.com/.
About the Company
Grocer Box develops custom online stores with integrated with same and next day delivery and paid digital marketing campaigns, built specifically for independent grocers across North America. Some of the company’s clients include Summerhill Market, Ambrosia Natural Foods, Fresh and Wild, Sanagan’s Meat Locker, Cumbraes, Urban Fare, and many more.
Contact Information
Shival Pawria
1-888-562-1068
contact@getgrocerbox.com
http://www.getgrocerbox.com/
Shival Pawria
Grocer Box
+1 888-562-1068
email us here