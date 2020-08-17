The Nuclear Security Enterprise hosts virtual job fair August 26

“We are looking for the best and brightest to help us accomplish our important national security missions,” said Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, NNSA Administrator and DOE’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security. “One of my top priorities is recruiting the next generation of nuclear security professionals across our complex. The virtual job fair is a great opportunity for the enterprise to fill vital positions on our elite team to help keep our Nation and the world safe.”

The NSE is hiring for positions in all areas including federal positions in:

General engineering

Management and budget

Physical sciences

There are also open contractor positions in:

Business

Computer science

Cybersecurity

Engineering

Fire protection engineering

Manufacturing

Mathematics

Nuclear facility and operations

Science

and many more

NNSA and its contractors are hiring in:

Aiken, South Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Amarillo, Texas

Kansas City, Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Livermore, California

Los Alamos, New Mexico

Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding available opportunities. Also, during the virtual job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to browse videos about the NSE’s different sites. From the virtual lobby, attendees can visit hiring booths, view information for each NSE location, and if interested, apply directly for jobs of interest from the virtual fair. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days after the event.

