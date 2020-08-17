The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation calls for Canadian proposals to study the microbiome’s role in health and diseases

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is looking for academics and scientists in Canada to apply for a €25,000 research grant aimed at helping advance the study of the gut microbiome

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an organization founded by Biocodex and dedicated to inspiring scientific projects that explore the microbiome, is calling for grant proposals from innovative researchers at Canadian institutions.



The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s annual call for projects is part of a multi-year research initiative to further the understanding of the human microbiome.

The 2020 theme for Canada is the microbiome in human health and diseases and is open for applicants with an appointment at a Canadian institution or university (visiting scientists performing research at a Canadian institution may apply).

The deadline for the 2020 call for projects in Canada is November 15, 2020 and the final decision of the independent scientific committee will be communicated in December 2020.

The 2020 rules and application form can be found at the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s website .

Grants of €25,000 each have been awarded to 3 scientists from proposals received in 2017, 2018 and 2019:

The first grant, in 2017, went to Dr. Alberto Caminero Fernandez from the Ontario Farncombe Family Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Hamilton.

The second grant, in 2018, went to Dr. Williams Turpin from the Zane Cohen Centre for Digestive Diseases at Mount Sinai Hospital and University of Toronto.

The third grant, in 2019, went to Dr. Kirk Bergstrom from the Department of Biology at Okanagan The Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences and the University of British Columbia in Kelowna.

About Biocodex

Founded in France in 1953, Biocodex is a multinational company, based on the highest scientific and manufacturing standards. Biocodex currently holds 20 subsidiaries (including Biocodex Canada Inc. based in Montréal – Quebec) and multiple long-term partnerships spanning more than 124 countries. With over 65 years of successful international operations, the mission of Biocodex is to remain a worldwide leader in expertise within the microbiota realm.

About Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general interest organization that supports research into microbiota and their interaction with various pathologies. Both foundational and applied research grants are awarded. Projects investigating the implication of microbiota in human health are selected annually by committees of independent international scientists.

