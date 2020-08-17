Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
East Coast Electronics Recycling Leads the Way in E-Waste Disposal

As a nationwide electronic recycling company, ECER offers service across 12 states & Washington DC

SHIRLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Electronics Recycling is proud to be a nationwide e-waste disposal company servicing 12 states & Washington DC.

ECER is focused on the safe collection and disposal of computers and other electronic equipment. The company’s objective is to dismantle computers and equipment into the component materials used in their construction.

East Coast Electronics Recycling has locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, & Washington DC.

No matter where clients are in these states, there is a drop off location nearby to serve them.

ECER also provides pick up locations to serve you and your business at your convenience.

The company uses state of the art equipment to keep client data safe so that it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. Its mission is to take care of everything and provide a stress-free option for clients.

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leader in data destruction and electronic recycling. It is a full service e-recycler, taking care of client’s recycling disposals while ensuring their data is kept safe and secure in the process. The company prides itself in working with hospitals, schools, universities, financial institutions, big box stores, and multiple small businesses that support communities across the U.S. ECER offers pickups, drop off locations, a container program, and collection events.

Erica Darney
ECER Inc.
+1 (877) 537-9940
email us here

