Fast Video Cataloger 7 has just been released. Market leader Videostorm Sweden AB discusses major improved features
Fast Video Cataloger 7 ( https://videocataloger.com/ ) is a new Video DAM that lets colleagues share and manage local video catalogs on Windows PC computersUPPSALA, SWEDEN, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoStorm Sweden, already leading the industry of video catalog software, now launches Fast Video Cataloger 7. Their digital asset management software for video is designed to assist businesses and individuals with their video content, making it easily accessible on Windows systems, enabling users to work through large quantities of video content at once.
“With Fast Video Cataloger you leverage the power of the local Windows systems. Uploading, downloading, searching, and sharing large quantities of video content is fast and easy.” shares Fredrik Lönn, co-founder.
Fast Video Cataloger 7 enables businesses with remote offices or employees to easily work with videos that are common. In this regard, it will assist businesses to easily search a tremendous amount of large video content in a very fast manner.
“As millions of employees are faced to work remotely, the adaptation and use of software and technology such as Fast Video Cataloger 7 are more important than previously envisioned. Businesses are quickly looking to find solutions for challenges they haven’t encountered before such as using remote access software. That’s why version 7 comes with a server in every local copy, enabling easy collaboration”. Fredrik Lönn, co-founder.
The software is a major change from the previous version, acting as the video control center. Using the newer version will mean that remote teams can use a single video catalog file on any standard PC. The software is time efficient, as it allows users to quickly find the exact part which they’re looking for without having to play and pause through long videos.
Fast Video Cataloger 7 has built-in server functionality and supports in-depth scripting. These updated features will allow for adaptation into most businesses and companies dealing with video content, easing the points of access and allowing for improved workflow.
“The newer version has already been met with great enthusiasm from the public. Particularly from smaller businesses, who aren’t able to afford expensive servers or cloud hosting” Fredrik Lönn states.
Fast Video Cataloger 7 is already available for businesses and companies, and Videostorm Sweden AB invites interested parties to visit their website for more information on the product and to download the fully functional evaluation version https://videocataloger.com/.
Fredrik Lönn
VideoStorm Sweden AB
+46 73 429 71 47
email us here