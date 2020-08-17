Global Push Notifications Software Market Will Reach USD 31,920 Million By 2025: Facts and Factors

Push Notifications Software Market

Global Push Notifications Software market is expected to reach a value of around USD 31,920 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 20.81% between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Push Notifications Software Market By Type (Local Notification and Remote Notification), By End-User (PC, Cloud, and Mobile), and By Product (Web Push and Mobile Push): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”. According to the report, the global Push Notifications Software market was valued at approximately USD 8,120 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 31,920 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 20.81% between 2019 and 2025.

Push notification is the message that pops up on the device screen. The push notifications can be sent any time and the end-users have to use their equipment for receiving them. These push notifications are the announcements that notify the customer about the message. For instance, news, flash sale, and utility messages such as traffic, weather, and ski snow reports. It also informs the end-user about downloading a coupon, getting a customer to take any action after letting him or her acquire information pertaining to an event. The push notifications can also display the current cricket score or comprehensive information of a recently released movie.

Furthermore, the push notification enhances end-user experience and helps in sales promotions or promoting product & service offers for enhancing sales. Moreover, mobile tools like Android, Windows, BlackBerry, Fire OS, iOS, and Blackberry support the push notification software.

Growing need for raising the sales & promote products & services online will steer the business growth

Push notifications find lucrative applications as a promotional tool for raising the sales of the product or services of the firm online. Apart from this, there is a growing internet penetration across the globe recently and this has resulted in large-scale acceptance of smartphones. This, in turn, is predicted to drive the growth of the push notifications software industry over the forecast period.

Moreover, as compared to conventional tools of marketing, push notification is the most convenient one. This nominal cost of promoting the product & services for the firm through the push notification tool will propel the business growth over the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, the number of characters in the push notifications is restricted and this can hamper the business growth during the forecast timeframe. However, push notification software is enhancing the messaging experience for the end-user, thereby generating lucrative avenues for the market over the forecast timeline.

Local notification to dominate the type segment over the forecast period

The growth of the local notification segment during the forecast timeline is owing to its beneficial features like the ability to sway the consumers or attract the target audience when online. In addition to this, the local notification also assists the consumers in diverting to the services or product of the firm and thereby helping the firm in converting potential or prospective customers into leads that can also result in revenue generation for the firm in the near future. This will further embellish the segmental growth over the forecast timespan.

Cloud segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast period

This end-user segment is expected to record the highest growth rate of over 21% during the timespan from 2019 to 2025, owing to massive benefits offered by cloud solutions along with its reduced maintenance charges and enhanced access.

Asia Pacific to contribute majorly towards the overall market surge over the forecast period

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is due to large-scale awareness about the push notifications software as an effective promotional or marketing tool for increasing company sales. Furthermore, rise in the use of smartphones & mobiles in countries like India will prop up the market surge in Asia Pacific zone over the forecast period. Apparently, countries like India and Japan are expected to be the major regional revenue pockets over the period from 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players in the market include Accengage, Audioburst, Aurea, Inc., Beeem Technologies, Inc., Braze, CleverTap, Webklipper Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., NotifyVisitors, Plot Projects, ProcessOne, Prowl, Pulsate, Regroup Mass Notification, One Signal, Inc., and Pushassist.com.

This report segments the Push Notifications Software market as follows:

Global Push Notifications Software Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Local Notification

Remote Notification

Global Push Notifications Software Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

PC

Cloud

Mobile

Global Push Notifications Software Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Web Push

Mobile Push

