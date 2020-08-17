SomaCeuticals Elects New President

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. ( OTC : SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company’s subsidiary, SomaCeuticals, Inc., has elected James C. Katzaroff as President to serve until his successor is elected and qualified.



Mr. Katzaroff is in discussions with the holder of a patented treatment for Multiple Sclerosis with the intent to negotiate an exclusive perpetual license. Mr. Katzaroff is the founder of Advanced Medical Isotope Corp. (now known as Radiogel) and was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 through December 2016. Since December 2016 to present, Mr. Katzaroff is Senior Managing Director at KATMO, LLC.

Mr. Katzaroff is highly regarded internationally for his proven expertise in corporate organization as well as developing and implementing impactful senior-level corporate strategy. Mr. Katzaroff is passionate about fostering critical investment banking and private investor relationships as well as managing complex stakeholder relationships. Associates and clients continue to trust Mr. Katzaroff with their most critical business needs because of his passion, commitment and proven ability to be a solution provider and create win-win outcomes to the most complex issues that challenge all growth companies.

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products and medical devices to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™.

