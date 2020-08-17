Lost Hikers, Pisgah State Park

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CONTACT: Lt. William Boudreau (603) 271-3361 August 17, 2020

Winchester, NH – Conservation Officers responded to Pisgah State Park for second time in a week for lost hikers. Amy Bartlett, 45, of Keene and her 17-year-old daughter began hiking around 5:00 p.m. from the Kilburn Loop Trail Head located on Rte. 63 in Chesterfield. They planned to take a short hike but became lost on the trail system and did not have a map of the area.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., with her cell phone battery losing power, Bartlett made a call to 911. She had just enough cellular phone coverage to reach a 911 operator on her second attempt. GPS coordinates from the 911 call were provided to Conservation Officers. A Conservation Officer was then able to ride his ATV from the Reservoir Road parking area, in Winchester, approximately 2 miles to the lost hikers. The hikers were located at approximately 10:40 p.m. on the north end of Pisgah Reservoir. The Conservation Officer relayed the pair back to his cruiser where they were then driven to their vehicle parked in Chesterfield.

This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to prepare for the unexpected, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.

