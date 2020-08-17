Summer Isolation Amid COVID-19 Sparks Young Entrepreneurs to Launch Virtual Lemonade Stand.

M&M Lemonade looks to help promote young entrepreneurship while keeping socially distanced and isolated lemonade lovers cool this summer.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESummer Isolation Amid COVID-19 Sparks Young Entrepreneurs to Launch Virtual Lemonade Stand. M&M Lemonade looks to help promote young entrepreneurship while keeping socially distanced and isolated lemonade lovers cool this summer.Toronto, ON, August 17, 2020 - M&M Lemonade, the first virtual lemonade stand, announced today that they would be taking their stand experience from the sidewalk to your kitchen.The sweet venture, created by siblings Maxim and Maya Mounter (5 and 8 years old), aims to provide delicious and refreshing lemonade via MandMLemonade.com. Visitors can download the experience, which includes videos , recipes and extras for inspiring young entrepreneurs. Create the classic to exotic lemonades side by side with the young chefs in the comfort of your own home.While the experience and recipes are made available on the site for free, visitors will have the opportunity to donate any amount with 50% of proceeds going to Food Banks and 50% to the founder's college funds."We wanted to make a lemonade stand this year," said Maxim and Maya. "Because of the pandemic, we knew we wouldn't be able to set up outside to have friends enjoy our lemonade. So we decided to make it anyway, but even better, we get the whole world to try our recipes, and we learned about business at the same time".After developing recipes with mom and dad, the budding moguls went to work to build their stand and create the experience marketing materials and promotional videos. Each touchpoint was made to inspire young people to build a small business and have fun flexing their creativity when many kids are spending more time in the house with limited activities.Once downloaded, visitors will use the virtual experience to create lemonades, including:M&M Classic LemonadeM&M Strawberry Lemonade SlushM&M Watermelon LemonadeM&M LimeadeM&M Peach LemonadeThe experience, also offers additional resources for parents and children to explore kids entrepreneurship to help foster and promote business creation and creativity.About M&M LemonadeWe are Maxim and Maya, ages 5 and 8, the founders of M&M Lemonade. We wanted to start a summer business that helped people while we learn about entrepreneurship. M&M Lemonade's goal is to bring happiness to the world virtually. We tested many lemonade recipes and narrowed it down to the best of the best that you will love guaranteed. We are donating 50% of the proceeds to Food Banks, and the other 50% will go to our college savings funds. We had so much fun putting this together, and we can't wait for you to try it.Contact:M&M LemonadeOreon Mounter (dad) – 416-399-8212maximandmaya@gmail.comInstagram: