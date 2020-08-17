The Future of Upskilling is Here (Free Virtual Event)

Learn how the Career Impact Bond is redefining job training and catalyzing economic mobility.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Career Impact Bond is a new tool for upskilling and training workers that shows great promise in helping our country make an equitable economic recovery from the pandemic. It’s a student-first income-share agreement that aims to build new pathways to jobs in high-growth fields such as information technology, health care, and green energy, and ultimately give more people a chance at achieving real economic mobility.

In partnership with proven training providers and backed by catalytic capital, Social Finance is leveraging the Career Impact Bond to help students access in-demand training without paying tuition upfront. Students are upskilling in the current environment through remote training and they’re landing good jobs. The first-ever Career Impact Bond is a coding bootcamp run by General Assembly and supported by impact investors and philanthropies.

Join Jim Shelton, chief investment and impact officer at Blue Meridian Partners, in conversation with Branden LaCour, a General Assembly Career Impact Bond graduate recently hired as a software engineer at HGS Digital, along with General Assembly CEO Jake Schwartz, and Tracy Palandjian, CEO at Social Finance, as they discuss this new tool for equitable access to education and training.

Register Now >

About Social Finance

Social Finance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing capital to drive social progress. We bring uncommon partners together around a common purpose: to measurably improve lives. For more information, contact us at info@socialfinance.org.

###

Attachment

Carrie Benjamin Social Finance (617) 939-9900 x 55 cbenjamin@socialfinance.org