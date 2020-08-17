Coronavirus - Seychelles: Community engagement

The Risk Communication and Community Engagement Committee Members and Infection & Prevention Control Unit of the Department of Health engages the community on Friday 14th August 2020, through health education and practical demonstrations of the health measures to adopt against COVID-19 during the New Normal.
