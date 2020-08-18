DCam Group Launches Barista Joe’s Direct to Consumers

Amidst the pandemic, DCam Group makes a strategic switch to allow consumers direct access to their high-quality and made in the USA coffee.

We use fresh beans within two weeks of delivery, which has been part of our business model from the beginning. That’s why these lengthy waiting times for our coffee demanded our immediate attention,” — President of Barista Joe’s Fort Lauderdale, Chris Miano

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic affecting the hospitality industry, the number of people traveling and staying in hotels has dropped dramatically, reducing the need for hotels to order guest coffee. However, DCam Group aimed to fix that problem by providing high-quality, single-serve coffee directly to their coffee enthusiasts.

DCam Group pivoted to a direct-to-consumer approach, allowing the many people access to their high quality product via the Barista Joe’s coffee-line: including a medium or city roast, a full city roast, and a dark roast. The family owned and operated company roasts beans fresh every day at their onsite facility while checking for consistency and quality.

Customers have taken their love for Barista Joe’s coffee to social media, thanking the team for offering delicious, single-serve coffee. During these times of uncertainty, Barista Joe’s has promoted contests, giving their customers a chance to win free coffee mugs and other fun things!

The commitment to interacting with customers allowed Barista Joe’s to perceive changes in the needs of their audience and adapt their offerings accordingly, such as marketing their single-origin coffee directly to consumers. “Many of our customers would stay in hotels on a regular basis. Most habitually stay in the same hotels, so they started craving our coffee. We knew that there was an opportunity to expand to the direct-to-consumer market, and we needed to take it,” said Dean Austin Fort Lauderdale, CEO of Barista Joe’s.

Barista Joe’s produces and manufactures their coffee in the USA, supporting domestic manufacturing, roasts and packages the coffee at their own location in the United States. This allows them to offer fresh, and better quality coffee than most other brands, while also providing sources of income and creating jobs for hard-working American families.

“We use fresh beans within two weeks of delivery, which has been part of our business model from the beginning. That’s why these lengthy waiting times for our coffee demanded our immediate attention,” further explained the President of Barista Joe’s Fort Lauderdale, Chris Miano. “This direct to consumer approach helps us ensure that our coffee is as fresh as it can be.”

To learn more about Barista Joe’s K Cups and bagged coffee, please visit their website.

More About Barista Joe’s

Barista Joe’s offers high-quality, single-serve, and bagged coffee - family owned and operated. They are one of the fastest growing coffee companies in the United States offering the finest single origin specialty coffee products. Their coffee is manufactured in the USA.

For more information visit their website (https://dcamcoffee.com/) or call 800-441-6339.