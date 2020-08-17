2Checkout Named Leader in the G2 Summer 2020 Subscription Billing Grid

Strong user reviews rank 2Checkout as an industry leader, earning it recognition in the Best Subscription Billing and Best E-Commerce G2 Grids

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is honored to announce that it was named a leader in the Best Subscription Billing Software G2 Summer 2020 Grid Report. The company was also recognized as a “High Performer” in the Best E-Commerce Platforms category, affirming its leadership position in the digital commerce field and reputation for building and maintaining strong and successful relationship with its customers.



G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform, offering B2B and B2C buyers objective performance and customer satisfaction ratings, as well as a broader perspective of the companies’ relationships with their customers and position in the market. G2’s combination of transparent customer ratings and succinct company and market analyses provides buyers with valuable insight into everything from the respective companies’ featured solutions to their market position, as determined by their employee size, market share, and revenue growth – all of which comprise the G2 Grid.

To be included in the G2 Subscription Billing Software Grid, a vendor must offer subscription billing and management products and services and achieve a high rank in the Grid’s final scoring, which typically requires a significant number of positive reviews from G2 users, as well as from other objective online sources. 2Checkout achieved its high rank in the G2 Summer 2020 Subscription Billing Grid by receiving a large number of positive reviews from customers, including verified users in the G2 community, which placed the company as an industry leader. 2Checkout’s performance also earned it a place in the Best E-Commerce Platforms G2 Grid, which reflects its commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to maximize its customers’ online revenues.

2Checkout’s solutions and industry leadership earned the all-in-one monetization platform the “Leader” as well as “High Performer” designation in the Subscription Billing and eCommerce quadrants of G2 Grids. All in all, the company was rewarded for its advanced subscription and eCommerce capabilities that enable merchants to manage subscriptions across the entire lifecycle, from acquisition and onboarding to monetization and retention.

“2Checkout is proud to be recognized, once again, in the G2 Grid Reports,” said Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer at 2Checkout. “We are thrilled with all the positive reviews coming from the G2 community, as they represent the voice of the user, sharing their own experiences and accomplishments achieved with 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform.”

Learn more about the reports on Best Subscription Billing Software , Best E-Commerce Platforms , and read user reviews on 2Checkout's page on G2.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com .

Media Contact: Delia Ene, 2Checkout Email: press@2checkout.com Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654