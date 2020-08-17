Progress and Sigma Software Distribution Partner to Help Companies Harness the Power of Data

Sigma’s network of 850+ reseller in the UK now have access to Progress DataDirect connectivity products for their customers’ analytics, integration and data management needs

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Sigma Software Distribution , the trusted and renowned UK-based technology solutions distributor. Leveraging Progress® DataDirect® data connectivity products, the partnership empowers organizations to solve a multitude of analytics, integration and data management challenges as well as use data as a competitive advantage.



“Sigma has a long-standing reputation for bringing high-quality and relevant technology solutions to the markets it serves and now Progress will help ensure that reputation remains strong,” said Gary Quinn, SVP, Core Field Operations, Progress. “Sigma has a deep understanding of the local industry and a strategic outlook that aligns with our business strategy, making the relationship ideal as we look to expand our own network while we support a deeper range of organizations addressing their data connectivity challenges.”

According the results of the Progress 2020 Data Connectivity Survey , real-time hybrid data connectivity has risen in importance. Organizations are looking for ways to connect their cloud apps to on-premises data, behind a firewall, while connecting data from across hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

The partnership provides Sigma’s network of more than 850 resellers with access to the Progress DataDirect cloud and on-premises high-performing data connectivity products, connecting data across relational, NoSQL, big data and SaaS data sources. With DataDirect, organizations can seamlessly connect any data source, both in the cloud and on-premises, to any application securely and reliably. Progress DataDirect is the trusted data connectivity solution for more than 350 ISVs and 10,000 enterprises for all their analytics, integration and data management needs.

“In this world of expanding data, it has never been more important to help customers access and connect their data wherever it may be stored,” said Jane Silk, Managing Director, Sigma. “We have chosen to partner with Progress as the trusted provider at the forefront of the market for cloud and on-premises data connectivity products. This partnership will make sure that our partner and end customers stay ahead of the game as they effectively manage and transform their data into valuable business insights.”

About Sigma

Sigma Software Distribution works with a diverse range of everyday, business critical and emerging vendors and gives resellers an accurate, efficient and competitive service. Vendors choose Sigma because they drive growth through a proactive approach, strategic outlook and long-term relationships. With teams dedicated to new business, sales, renewals and marketing, Sigma works hard to ensure vendor, reseller and end-user objectives are met.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

