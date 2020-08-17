Bionano Genomics Announces “At-The-Market” Equity Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that it has filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $40,000,000 from time to time through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). Bionano currently intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses, discharge of indebtedness and capital expenditures. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by Bionano.



The Shares will be offered through Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. (“Ladenburg”) as sales agent. Sales of Shares may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Bionano is not obligated to sell any Shares under the ATM Program. Each time Bionano wishes to issue and sell Shares under the ATM Program, Bionano will notify Ladenburg of the number of Shares to be issued, the dates on which such sales may be made, any limitation on the number of Shares to be sold in any one day and any minimum price below which sales may not be made. Unless Ladenburg declines to accept the terms of such notice, Ladenburg has agreed to use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices to sell such Shares up to the amount specified on such terms.

The prospectus relating to the ATM Program, filed on August 14, 2020 (the “ATM Prospectus”), adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the accompanying base prospectus contained in a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-245762) (the “Registration Statement”) for the offering of Shares. Prospective investors should read the base prospectus, the ATM Prospectus and other documents Bionano has filed with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the base prospectus and the ATM Prospectus) for more complete information about Bionano, the ATM Program and the risks Bionano currently is facing due to the spread of COVID-19. You may obtain copies of the base prospectus and the ATM Prospectus without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares of Bionano, which is made only by means of the ATM Prospectus and related base prospectus. There will be no sale of Shares in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ATM Program, the expected proceeds and uses thereof, and Saphyr’s capabilities, including its ability to resolve the most complex regions of the genome. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com