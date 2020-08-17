KeyBank and Cardtronics Expand Customer Access to Surcharge-Free ATMs through Allpoint

Agreement Provides Surcharge-Free Access to over 40,000 Allpoint ATMs Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyBank, one of the largest bank-based financial services companies in the U.S., has joined with Cardtronics and its Allpoint Network to give KeyBank customers convenient and surcharge-free access to their cash when using their KeyBank debit cards at all Allpoint ATMs nationwide.



Allpoint, the largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network in the U.S., provides banks like KeyBank convenient access to a physical infrastructure of secure and reliable ATMs at top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

Following market research and customer feedback, KeyBank has recently rolled out several leading-edge tools and solutions to increase customer convenience and financial wellness. A strong focus on recognizing and meeting the consumer’s evolving needs and preferences is the foundation of KeyBank’s promise to remove barriers between people and their financial goals.

With research consistently showing a strong and growing desire by consumers to avoid ATM fees, the addition of Allpoint ATMs to the KeyBank network of 1,400+ ATMs immediately broadens the scope of surcharge-free cash access points to KeyBank customers.

“Convenience and access are two of the biggest factors when anyone is deciding how and who they want to bank with. This expansion elevates KeyBank to a level we’ve never been before for our clients,” said Victor Alexander, Head of Consumer Banking at Key. “Avoiding fees is also a foundation of financial wellness. We have to put our clients in a position to succeed. Surcharge-free access to their money allows them to have greater confidence in knowing they can find an ATM when they really need to.”

“Giving customers widespread ability to withdraw funds without transaction fees is important to KeyBank’s vision of serving clients with broad capabilities, insights, and expertise,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “By joining our Allpoint Network, KeyBank has added another layer of convenience and scale, and we are pleased to be part of providing that access.”

KeyBank customers can find Allpoint ATMs using the Allpoint Mobile App or Allpoint locator at allpointnetwork.com/locator .

About KeyBank (NYSE: KEY)

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $156.2 billion at March 31, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

