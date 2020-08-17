SADC highlights members efforts against Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 17 - The outgoing president of SADC, Tanzanian John Magufuli, highlighted the efforts of member countries of the organization in the combat to Covid19, actions that have allowed to reduce the impact of the disease in the region.,

In a note sent last Sunday to ANGOP, on the occasion of August 17th, SADC foundation date, the president of the United Republic of Tanzania sent condolences to everyone that lost relatives as victims of the coronavirus and also wished quick recovery to all current ills.

According to the official, SADC member states took the necessary measures to combat Covid-19 and through these joint efforts it was possible to reduce the impact of the pandemic in the region.

To him, the strategies adopted by the SADC member states to curb Covid-19 have allowed countries in the region to continue implementing their regional programmes and projects.

He stated that the SADC countries still continue to implement the Strategic Indicative Regional Development Plan (RISDP), whose validity expires this year, at the same time that they start to formulate the new programme for the next 30 years.

He called on SADC member states to continue to work together not only to overcome the impacts of Covid-19, but also to prepare for the post-pandemic scenario.

On the other hand, he highlighted the role of the member countries’ presidents that are founders of SADC for the historic initiative to form the organization, with the aim of serving as a vanguard to the aspirations for freedom, unity and solidarity of the peoples and governments of the region.

He also honoured the deceased founding presidents of the organization for their commitment to the SADC cause.

John Magufuli assumed the presidency of SADC on August 17, 2019.

The 17th of August commemorates the anniversary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), established in 1992, succeeding the Southern African Coordination Conference, as a result of changes in the political and social framework of the region.

SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, DRC, Comoros, eSwatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.