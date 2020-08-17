Business Success at a Young Age: Yakir Peace Talks about his Experience
Yakir Peace is an Israeli-born businessman who believes in versatility in business.LONDON, UK, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He has businesses in numerous sectors including advertising, information security, online tickets, and real estate. This success has been attained at the relatively young age of 28, and now he shares how he accomplished this.
Yakir was born in 1992 in Israel and currently conducts business not only there but also all around the world. He is a firm believer in establishing international connections with people who share his own ambition and determination. This has been a defining factor in his success, and he believes in learning from others. Now that he has embraced what he has learned from others who became very successful, he has the ability to share his own understanding of what it takes to flourish.
He has always been determined to succeed and dreamed of being prosperous as a freelancer. He knew that he had to do whatever it took to reach his dreams – and that is exactly what he did. He never gave up and he used his passion and international connections to create and sustain successful business in various industries. He says, “I tried to stay versatile – never focusing too much on one passion; rather than broadening my horizon and learning as much as possible about different fields. I decided to always keep learning and expanding my skill sets – I knew that this would set me apart from others.”
Taking into account his own experience, his advice to young entrepreneurs is about versatility in business and being passionate about everything that you do. It’s important to take that passion and invest time and energy into different industries. Don’t get stuck and be afraid to venture out into unknown fields. Surround yourself with people in that industry and learn from them. Before you know it, you can flourish in industries in a way that you never thought to be possible. He says that, “I operate my businesses in numerous industries including advertising, information security, online tickets, and real estate. These are all very different fields, but my dedication to all them is essential to making them successes.”
His hard work and dedication have resulted in success, but he knows that this was because he was able to recognize opportunity and use it to his advantage. Opportunity is what he seeks to promote for others, and he is a keen supporter of women’s rights. More than that, he provides financial support to poor families in his home, Israel.
The knowledge that he has gained from others which have contributed to his success, he now hopes to share with others. If he can inspire others to seek their own success, then more thriving societies can be created. This stems from his belief in community, not only in business, but also in general. A prospering society has a much better chance of producing and fostering individuals who have the ability to succeed in whatever they choose to do.
Even though he has achieved great success at a young age, he remains a humble man who acknowledges the importance of what he has learned from others. He understands that success requires the establishment of exceptional relationships with those around you. These relationships provide a wealth of knowledge that may be assimilated. This knowledge is the one thing that gives the necessary insight to succeed in varying markets and in numerous locations. He advises those surrounding him to grab any opportunity that comes their way and to be open to chances that have the potential to change their lives. Yakir shares that “I feel like I have done what I was always meant to – I always wanted to be successful as a freelancer and to know that I accomplished it so early is a great feeling. I know that I worked hard, and now I want others to know that they can also do it.”
