Niu Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

--Second Quarter Revenues of RMB 644.9 million, up 21.6% year over year

-- Second Quarter Net income of RMB 56.8 million, compared with RMB 51.0 million in the second quarter of last year

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 644.9 million, an increase of 21.6% year over year

were RMB 644.9 million, an increase of 21.6% year over year Gross margin was 23.0%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of last year

was 23.0%, compared with 23.7% in the second quarter of last year Net income was RMB 56.8 million, compared with RMB 51.0 million in the second quarter of last year

was RMB 56.8 million, compared with RMB 51.0 million in the second quarter of last year Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 67.8 million, compared with RMB 54.1 million in the second quarter of last year

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

The number of e-scooters sold reached 160,138, up 61.2% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in China reached 154,959, up 81.0% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets reached 5,179, down 62.3% year over year

The number of franchised stores in China was 1,084, an increase of 51 since March 31, 2020

International sales network expanded to 35 distributors covering 45 countries

Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are very pleased to see the strong recovery in China. Our China sales volume increased by 81% year over year driven by retail network expansion and new product launches. Our international sales decreased in the second quarter due to the continued impact from COVID-19. Since May, our overseas dealer shops gradually reopened and we expect to see recovery in the coming quarters. In light of the prospective volume growth, the Company made prepayment in May to acquire land use right of a new piece of land for future capacity expansion. Despite lower international sales and price discounts offered during new product launches, our gross margin reached 23% as a result of our continued cost optimization initiatives.”

Dr. Li continued, “In May and June, we launched two new models under Gova series, the G0 and G2. The Gova series is targeted at the mid-end e-scooter market, representing good value for money and high quality. The design language is differentiated in comparison to our main e-scooter lines. Both products were well received by the customers and we sold more than 26,000 units of these two products during the second quarter. In July, we launched MQiS, another new model under the MQi series. The MQiS inherits the design language of MQi series of being classic and fashionable. This model complies with the new national standard of electric bicycle in China. We are very excited about the enriched product portfolio and look forward to the continued growth of our business.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 644.9 million, an increase of 21.6% year over year, due to higher sales volume of 61.2%, partially offset by decreased revenues per e-scooter of 24.6%.

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 522.7 329.7 +58.5% E-scooter sales from international markets 56.9 121.7 -53.2% E-scooter sales, sub-total 579.6 451.4 +28.4% Accessories, spare parts and services 65.3 79.1 -17.4% Total 644.9 530.5 +21.6%





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,373 3,851 -12.4% E-scooter sales from international markets2 10,995 8,850 +24.2% E-scooter sales 3,619 4,543 -20.3% Accessories, spare parts and services3 408 796 -48.8% Revenues per e-scooter 4,027 5,339 -24.6%

E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 522.7 million, an increase of 58.5%, and represented 90.2% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly driven by retail network expansion and new product launches in China.

E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 56.9 million, a decrease of 53.2%, and represented 9.8% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly driven by lower sales volumes in the international markets due to the adverse impact from COVID-19.

Accessories, spare parts sales and service revenues were RMB 65.3 million, a decrease of 17.4% and represented 10.1% of total revenues. The decrease was mainly due to lower spare parts sales from international markets.

Decreased revenues per e-scooter was mainly driven by lower proportion of revenues from international markets, the launch of new product G0 which has a lower sales price compared with other models, and price discounts offered during new product launches.

Cost of revenues was RMB 496.9 million, an increase of 22.7% year over year, mainly due to higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,103, down 23.9% from RMB 4,076 in the second quarter 2019 mainly due to change in product mix and lower raw materials cost.

Gross margin was 23.0%, compared with 23.7% in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a lower proportion of e-scooter revenues from international markets and a lower proportion of revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, but partially offset by cost savings on raw materials and components.

Operating expenses were RMB 92.6 million, an increase of 13.9% from the same period of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 14.4%, compared with 15.3% in the second quarter of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 45.6 million (including RMB 2.9 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 3.1% from RMB 47.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 3.9 million, staff cost of RMB 1.1 million and travelling and office expense of RMB 0.6 million. The lower expenses were partially offset by the increase of depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 2.4 million which was due to opening of new franchised stores, and by the increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 1.9 million. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 7.1% compared with 8.9% in the second quarter of 2019.

were RMB 45.6 million (including RMB 2.9 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 3.1% from RMB 47.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 3.9 million, staff cost of RMB 1.1 million and travelling and office expense of RMB 0.6 million. The lower expenses were partially offset by the increase of depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 2.4 million which was due to opening of new franchised stores, and by the increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 1.9 million. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 7.1% compared with 8.9% in the second quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses were RMB 24.0 million (including RMB 3.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 43.5% from RMB 16.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff cost of RMB 3.0 million, the increase in share-based compensation expense of RMB 2.7 million and the increase in design expense of RMB 1.1 million due to increased new products development efforts. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.7%, compared with 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

were RMB 24.0 million (including RMB 3.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 43.5% from RMB 16.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff cost of RMB 3.0 million, the increase in share-based compensation expense of RMB 2.7 million and the increase in design expense of RMB 1.1 million due to increased new products development efforts. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.7%, compared with 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses were RMB 23.0 million (including RMB 4.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 31.0% from RMB 17.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation expense of RMB 3.1 million and taxes and surcharges of RMB 2.4 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.6%, compared with 3.3% in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 81.9 million, increased by 4.6% year over year, and represented 12.7% of revenues, compared with 14.8% in the second quarter of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 42.7 million, a decrease of 7.2% year over year, and represented 6.6% of revenues, compared with 8.7% in the second quarter of 2019.

were RMB 42.7 million, a decrease of 7.2% year over year, and represented 6.6% of revenues, compared with 8.7% in the second quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 20.9 million, an increase of 28.4% year over year, and represented 3.2% of revenues, compared with 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019.

were RMB 20.9 million, an increase of 28.4% year over year, and represented 3.2% of revenues, compared with 3.1% in the second quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 18.3 million, an increase of 14.6% year over year, and represented 2.8% of revenues, compared with 3.0% in the second quarter of 2019.

Government grants were RMB 0.8 million, decreased by RMB 1.7 million from the same period of 2019.

Share-based compensation was RMB 10.9 million, an increase of RMB 7.8 million from the same period of 2019.

Net income was RMB 56.8 million, compared with RMB 51.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The net income margin was 8.8%, compared with 9.6% in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 67.8 million, compared with RMB 54.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. The adjusted net income margin4 was 10.5%, compared with 10.2% in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.76 (US$ 0.11) and RMB 0.73 (US$ 0.10) respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 1,018.2 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 176.8 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 180.0 million.

Recent Development

In July 2020, NIU sold 70,685 e-scooters, representing a 63.7% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 67,883, representing a 64.1% year-over-year growth, despite adverse weather conditions in certain parts of China. The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets reached 2,802, representing a 56.1% year-over-year growth.

Business Outlook

NIU expects revenues of the third quarter 2020 to be in the range of RMB 850 million to RMB 950 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 30% to 45%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change in light of uncertainties and situations related to how COVID-19 develops.

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 279,945,942 378,127,199 53,520,431 Term deposits 174,404,554 202,036,836 28,596,458 Restricted cash 221,656,071 176,788,936 25,022,850 Short-term investments 310,439,321 437,993,549 61,993,963 Accounts receivable, net 115,228,700 53,941,334 7,634,900 Inventories 178,633,299 160,754,011 22,753,253 Prepayments and other current assets 30,982,131 25,771,874 3,647,772 Total current assets 1,311,290,018 1,435,413,739 203,169,627 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 150,891,344 161,417,580 22,847,176 Intangible assets, net 7,779,749 6,857,864 970,668 Land use right, net 34,355,936 34,008,321 4,813,565 Deferred income tax assets - 5,771,569 816,913 Other non-current assets 6,522,561 44,390,771 6,283,106 Total non-current assets 199,549,590 252,446,105 35,731,428 Total assets 1,510,839,608 1,687,859,844 238,901,055 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 217,394,132 180,000,000 25,477,346 Accounts payable 258,988,264 376,597,654 53,303,938 Income taxes payable 3,013,805 14,184,776 2,007,725 Advance from customers 7,478,309 35,899,780 5,081,284 Deferred revenue-current 31,105,700 23,411,691 3,313,710 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 175,533,397 181,933,914 25,751,074 Total current liabilities 693,513,607 812,027,815 114,935,077 Deferred revenue-non-current 2,171,033 2,956,485 418,463 Deferred income tax liability 1,265,780 - - Other non-current liabilities 22,358,968 23,037,487 3,260,746 Total non-current liabilities 25,795,781 25,993,972 3,679,209 Total liabilities 719,309,388 838,021,787 118,614,286 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares 84,494 85,397 12,087 Class B ordinary shares 11,977 11,977 1,695 Additional paid-in capital 1,738,102,741 1,758,246,174 248,863,593 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,368,224 ) (4,655,646 ) (658,964 ) Accumulated deficit (934,300,768 ) (903,849,845 ) (127,931,642 ) Total shareholders’ equity 791,530,220 849,838,057 120,286,769 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,510,839,608 1,687,859,844 238,901,055





NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020

2019 2020

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 530,505,579 644,934,410 91,284,541 885,725,279 877,874,918 124,255,130 Cost of revenues(a) (405,017,981 ) (496,852,342 ) (70,324,885 ) (684,565,875 ) (674,875,349 ) (95,522,406 ) Gross profit 125,487,598 148,082,068 20,959,656 201,159,404 202,999,569 28,732,724 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses(a) (47,040,468 ) (45,603,755 ) (6,454,793 ) (76,862,661 ) (89,776,365 ) (12,707,020 ) Research and development expenses(a) (16,703,606 ) (23,976,687 ) (3,393,680 ) (31,036,186 ) (46,712,272 ) (6,611,693 ) General and administrative expenses(a) (17,571,121 ) (23,010,638 ) (3,256,944 ) (40,595,457 ) (47,259,880 ) (6,689,202 ) Total operating expenses (81,315,195 ) (92,591,080 ) (13,105,417 ) (148,494,304 ) (183,748,517 ) (26,007,915 ) Government grants 2,530,930 826,367 116,965 3,777,930 8,092,250 1,145,384 Operating income 46,703,333 56,317,355 7,971,204 56,443,030 27,343,302 3,870,193 Interest expense (2,596,692 ) (1,576,485 ) (223,137 ) (5,004,325 ) (3,748,959 ) (530,631 ) Interest income 5,682,101 2,378,442 336,647 9,807,450 5,367,879 759,774 Investment income 1,209,269 2,303,195 325,996 1,727,105 3,896,250 551,478 Income before income taxes 50,998,011 59,422,507 8,410,710 62,973,260 32,858,472 4,650,814 Income tax expense (16,616 ) (2,595,658 ) (367,392 ) (9,655 ) (2,407,549 ) (340,766 ) Net income 50,981,395 56,826,849 8,043,318 62,963,605 30,450,923 4,310,048 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment 11,761,823 59,950 8,485 174,921 6,546,907 926,655 Unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net 83,079 641,975 90,866 48,274 1,165,671 164,990 Comprehensive income 62,826,297 57,528,774 8,142,669 63,186,800 38,163,501 5,401,693 Net income per ordinary share —Basic 0.34 0.38 0.05 0.42 0.20 0.03 —Diluted 0.33 0.37 0.05 0.41 0.20 0.03 Net income per ADS —Basic 0.69 0.76 0.11 0.85 0.41 0.06 —Diluted 0.67 0.73 0.10 0.82 0.40 0.06 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in co —Basic 148,823,076 150,301,999 150,301,999 148,748,978 150,001,842 150,001,842 —Diluted 153,302,652 155,175,644 155,175,644 153,016,518 154,098,590 154,098,590 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income per ADS —Basic 74,411,538 75,151,000 75,151,000 74,374,489 75,000,921 75,000,921 —Diluted 76,651,326 77,587,822 77,587,822 76,508,259 77,049,295 77,049,295 Note: (a) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020



2019 2020



RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 75,045 210,882 29,848 137,769 287,504 40,694 Selling and marketing expenses 1,010,420 2,888,358 408,821 1,709,163 4,491,000 635,660 Research and development expenses 447,013 3,109,286 440,091 871,928 5,081,977 719,307 General and administrative expenses 1,605,466 4,717,555 667,727 3,057,794 8,801,777 1,245,811 Total share-based compensation expense 3,137,944 10,926,081 1,546,487 5,776,654 18,662,258 2,641,472





NIU TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 50,981,395 56,826,849 8,043,318 62,963,605 30,450,923 4,310,048 Add: Share-based compensation expense 3,137,944 10,926,081 1,546,487 5,776,654 18,662,258 2,641,472 Adjusted net income 54,119,339 67,752,930 9,589,805 68,740,259 49,113,181 6,951,520

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expense.

2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period

3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period

4 Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues.