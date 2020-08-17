Sharesight portfolio tracker adds support for 12,000 UK mutual funds
Sharesight has expanded its support for UK users, adding more than 12,000 UK mutual funds to its database of over 170,000 stocks, ETFs and managed funds.SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharesight now tracks the price and dividend information of over 12,000 mutual funds in the United Kingdom, using data from leading investment research firm Morningstar.
The new update allows users to get the full picture of their investment performance by viewing their UK mutual fund investments with the rest of their holdings, whether they be stocks, ETFs or custom investments such as property or term deposits. This gives users a clear picture of the impact these investments are having on their overall portfolio returns.
Utilising fund data from Morningstar, Sharesight can track the prices of UK mutual funds back to 1 January 2000, with prices updated daily by end-of-day, UK time. Sharesight currently supports all UK mutual funds covered by Morningstar price data, and this number will continue to grow as more funds enter the market and are included in Sharesight’s database.
"We pride ourselves as a value-added multi-asset portfolio tracking tool for investors all over the globe,” says Sharesight Chief Marketing Officer, Prashant Mohan.
“Automation of price movements and other corporate actions for mutual funds in the UK was a highly demanded feature from our customer base in the UK, and we are extremely happy to make this available to all our users."
The addition of UK mutual funds is one of many ways that Sharesight is helping UK investors get the full picture of their portfolio performance. Sharesight supports daily price updates across all major stock exchanges including the London Stock Exchange (LSE), EURONEXT, Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) and other popular European exchanges, as well as major international exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ.
The UK is a key part of Sharesight’s growing international user base, which currently includes over 100 countries. Adding support for UK mutual funds is the latest milestone in Sharesight’s goal to make it easy for investors around the world to track their investments, with Sharesight adding support for over 38,000 Canadian managed funds in 2017; the NYSE, OTCBB and OTC markets in 2018; and BATS Markets (BZX) earlier in 2020.
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by DIY investors and finance professionals in more than 100 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit sharesight.com.
