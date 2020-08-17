Middlesex Barracks/Attempted Robbery
VSP News Release- Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303483
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9181
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2020 at 2151 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Main St, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Attempted Robbery
ACCUSED: N/A
VICTIM: Champlain Farms
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/16/2020, Vermont State Police responded to an armed robbery at the Champlain Farms in Waterbury, Vermont. Store employees advised that an unknown female with Blonde hair wearing an oversized brown jacket and a blue shirt covering her face entered the store. The female, with one hand in her pocket handed the clerk a note saying "give me all the money in the register or you're going to get hurt." Store employees described the female as roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall with tan skin and blonde hair in her late 40's or early 50's. Store employees refused to comply with the demands of the female who fled the store as another customer entered. The unknown female fled in the direction of Stowe St.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Fox at the Middlesex Barracks 802-229-9181
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Respectfully,
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648
E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov