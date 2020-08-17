Middlesex Barracks/Attempted Robbery

VSP News Release- Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303483

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9181

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2020 at 2151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Main St, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Attempted Robbery

ACCUSED: N/A

VICTIM: Champlain Farms

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/16/2020, Vermont State Police responded to an armed robbery at the Champlain Farms in Waterbury, Vermont. Store employees advised that an unknown female with Blonde hair wearing an oversized brown jacket and a blue shirt covering her face entered the store. The female, with one hand in her pocket handed the clerk a note saying "give me all the money in the register or you're going to get hurt." Store employees described the female as roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall with tan skin and blonde hair in her late 40's or early 50's. Store employees refused to comply with the demands of the female who fled the store as another customer entered. The unknown female fled in the direction of Stowe St.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Fox at the Middlesex Barracks 802-229-9181

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

