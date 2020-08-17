Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Attempted Robbery

VSP News Release- Incident

 

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 20A303483

 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                        

 

STATION:  Middlesex                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9181

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2020 at 2151 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Main St, Waterbury, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Attempted Robbery

 

 

 

ACCUSED:  N/A                                         

 

VICTIM: Champlain Farms

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

 

On 08/16/2020, Vermont State Police responded to an armed robbery at the Champlain Farms in Waterbury, Vermont. Store employees advised that an unknown female with Blonde hair wearing an oversized brown jacket and a blue shirt covering her face entered the store. The female, with one hand in her pocket handed the clerk a note saying "give me all the money in the register or you're going to get hurt." Store employees described the female as roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall with tan skin and blonde hair in her late 40's or early 50's. Store employees refused to comply with the demands of the female who fled the store as another customer entered. The unknown female fled in the direction of Stowe St.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Fox at the Middlesex Barracks 802-229-9181

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

 

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

COURT: N/A

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov

