Governor Abbott Statement On Cedar Park Police Shooting

August 16, 2020 | Austin, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after it was reported that three Cedar Park Police Department officers were shot in the line of duty:

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state." 

