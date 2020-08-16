Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,777 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) - South Africa: Situation Report (16 August 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros expressed his gratitude to the Government of South Africa for welcoming the WHO experts that will be supporting the Ministry of Health and other agencies in their response to COVID-19.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3h1bGPu

South Africa is stepping up hygiene in health facilities to protect against COVID-19 with support provided through the UHC Partnership as part of WHO’s overall COVID-19 response.

This is the final daily COVID-19 Situation Report. Beginning tomorrow we will begin publishing the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update which will focus on analysis and interpretation of the evolving epidemiological situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

You just read:

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) - South Africa: Situation Report (16 August 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.