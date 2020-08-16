Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Pro-Life Legislation Banning Dismemberment Abortions

Gov. Ricketts and pro-life leaders gather on the north steps of the State Capitol

to celebrate the passage of LB 814.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts gathered with pro-life leaders on the steps of the State Capitol to sign new pro-life legislation into law. The Governor signed LB 814, a bill that prohibits the brutal practice of dismemberment abortion in Nebraska. LB 814 makes it a felony crime to perform a dismemberment abortion anywhere in Nebraska, punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state, and this week the Legislature took an important step to strengthen our culture of life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Senator Geist’s bill bans the horrific procedure of dismemberment abortion, which tears apart a living baby’s body limb by limb. This brutal procedure has no place in a humane, civilized society. I commend Sen. Geist, and the bill’s supporters in the Unicameral, for outlawing this barbaric practice in Nebraska.”

Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln introduced the bill, which was approved by the Legislature on August 13th by a vote of 33-8. Initially, the Unicameral’s Judiciary Committee held LB 814 in committee, blocking it from receiving a vote from the Legislature. Senator Geist, however, filed a “pull motion,” supported by a majority of Senators, to bring the bill to the floor of the chamber for debate. She then successfully garnered support to overcome three filibusters so that a final vote could be taken to pass the bill.

“As the Senator for the 25th District, I was honored to carry LB 814. This bill passed because a great majority of the Legislative body and a great majority of Nebraska citizens agree with pro-life legislation. I appreciate all who prayed, who contacted their Senators, and all who voted. This is a significant step forward for the pro-life movement.”

PRO-LIFE ADVOCATES PRAISE LB 814

“Nebraska Right to Life thanks Governor Ricketts and Sen. Geist for their leadership in passing the LB 814 dismemberment abortion ban. With the assistance of many other pro-life supporters and advocates, you have proven once again that Nebraska is a pro-life state.”

— Julie Schmit-Albin, Executive Director of Nebraska Right to Life

“This is a landmark victory for the pro-life movement. Senators had to overcome nearly every procedural hurdle in the book to get here, but 33 Senators affirmed that the unthinkable act of dismembering a live baby in the womb should be abolished. All babies deserve a chance at life, and no living human being should be torn apart limb by limb. LB 814 is based on science and compassion. We are grateful for the tremendous efforts of Senator Geist and all the senators who did the right thing by voting to end dismemberment abortion.”

— Karen Bowling, Executive Director for Nebraska Family Alliance

“We are honored to stand with Governor Ricketts, Senator Geist, elected officials, and other advocates for the unborn from across the state of Nebraska in celebration of LB 814 becoming law. Ending the horrific practice of dismemberment abortion in our state is a significant victory, yet it is just one part of building a Culture of Life in Nebraska which helps provide for the needs of mothers and children, honors a common human dignity, and works to make abortion unnecessary and unthinkable.”

— Marion Miner, Associate Director for Pro-Life and Family for the Nebraska Catholic Conference

“Today is a historic day for our state because Nebraska is finally putting an end to the gruesome practice of dismemberment abortion. Nebraska Right to Life applauds the commitment of LB 814’s 25 co-signers, Senator Geist, and Governor Ricketts to enact pro-life legislation. Throughout this year’s legislative session, LB 814 sparked a statewide discussion about the harms of dismembering a living child and the intrinsic value of every human life. This bill would not have been possible without thousands of pro-life Nebraskans who provided research, education, and advocacy in support of unborn lives.”

— Nebraska Right to Life President Sandy Danek