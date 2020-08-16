COVID-19 Daily Update 8-16-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 16, 2020, there have been 355,168 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,564 total cases and 160 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (33), Berkeley (734), Boone (118), Braxton (8), Brooke (76), Cabell (450), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (170), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (88), Hancock (113), Hardy (63), Harrison (248), Jackson (168), Jefferson (305), Kanawha (1,080), Lewis (28), Lincoln (108), Logan (356), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (73), McDowell (67), Mercer (240), Mineral (127), Mingo (201), Monongalia (989), Monroe (20), Morgan (33), Nicholas (39), Ohio (279), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (130), Putnam (218), Raleigh (297), Randolph (214), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (19), Taylor (74), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (283), Wyoming (47).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wetzel County in this report.