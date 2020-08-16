Coronavirus: UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

New COVID-19 guidelines gazetted on 7 August

4,818,599 people reached with COVID-19 messages this week

3,215 travellers screened at points of entry

225 MoH support staff oriented on screening, triage, prevention and control

Labs are running out of GeneXpert cartilages

Urgent support needed to install over 40 tents for storage, screening and isolation

20% of surveyed households reported using emergency livelihood coping strategies over the past month, an increase of 16%

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2PXSFRW