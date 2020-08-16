How To Clean/ Wash Reusable Cloth Masks Correct In The COVID-19 season

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification Dony Mask meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.

Keeping your cloth mask clean is a must-do if you want to use it more than once. Here is a complete guide on how to clean/ wash reusable cloth masks.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Such face coverings as face masks have become compulsory in many public parts of the world. Cloth masks are then the items you may bring every day. And without proper cleaning, these masks won’t do anything to help with reducing the virus transmission.How To Clean/ Wash Reusable Cloth Masks When to cleanCloth face masks are highly advised to be cleaned after each use. And if the mask you are using gets wet or dirty, it’s also time to wash it while using a new one. You should have more than one mask for yourself; this helps your cleaning process easier to manage.The washing/cleaning process only applies to cloth face masks. For one-time surgical/ medical masks, throw them after one single use. These masks should not be laundered.How to cleanRemove the maskBefore you can actually wash the mask, the first step is always to remove it. It’s essential to remove the cloth mask after you wash your hands. Soap and water or hand sanitizer are all good to wash your hands clean. To remove the mask, simply pull the ear loop and ties away from your ear. For one-size-fits-all cloth masks, the removing process is straightforward.Some cloth masks come with a filter; if so, make sure you remove it before washing the mask. Most filters are designed for single-use; they should be replaced after each use. Just like coffee filters, you can’t make proper coffee using an old filter.After removing the masks, it’s advisable to rewash your hands. If you have to remove the mask before you can get home and wash it, place it in an enclosed plastic container or paper bag. This will prevent you from being exposed to the virus/ bacterial sticking around on the material surface.Wash the maskFor washing cloth masks, any detergent will do the job. And you can either wash them using a washing machine or by hand. For the washing setting, use a hot or warm water cycle. And if it is a delicate material, it’s better to wash it by hand with soap and warm water before drying.Suppose you are going to use a washing machine for this process. In that case, medical experts recommend putting the mask into a bag that can be emptied before actually placing it into the machine. This way, you can wash the mask with other laundries. And it’s best to discard the bag after using it to store the mask.For hand-washing cloth masks, make sure you dry it thoroughly (under natural light in a clean space or using a dryer). After repeated use and washing, your cloth mask is prone to be torn and worn. If you have to throw a mask that can no longer be in use, store it separately in a garbage bag instead of having it direct contact with other items.Drying the mask can be done by either natural air fry or dryer. Still, hotter air properties from a dryer is more recommended if you prefer extra precautions for your later use.Reuse the maskAs the mask is dried completely, you can use it again. When removing your mask for later use within a day (without washing), fold it in half with the outer space inward, then place it in a clean, sealable bag. This will help minimize the contact between the potentially contaminated outer surface with anything when you store the mask.FAQs About Washing/Storing Reusable Cloth Masks (From Dony Mask - a factory that exports high-quality reusable face masks to global):How often should I clean/wash my cloth mask?Your cloth masks should be clean regularly; safest is after every use. So if you use the mask everyday, wash it daily. How often should I clean/wash my cloth mask?Your cloth masks should be clean regularly; safest is after every use. So if you use the mask everyday, wash it daily. Make sure you have another mask to wear if the washed one needs time to dry.How to make sure I have the best protection from my cloth mask?Wash your hands before putting on the maskMake sure the mask covers your mouth and noseAvoid touching the mask when wearing itPut your mask isolated before you can wash itAlways put on a clean maskCan I wear my mask all day?Yes. Just note that don't share the mask with other people. And always wash your hands clean when removing the mask.How can I store my mask?Don't put the mask in the pocket or on any other item. Instead, store it in a clean, sealable bag for later use in the day. The Bottom LineWearing cloth masks is a useful means of preventing the spread of COVID-19. They provide a physical barrier to protect you from the risk of infection. Make sure you now know how to clean/wash reusable cloth masks properly. This guide hopefully did help you out with the method. Stay safe!

