ECCAS: Commission chairperson meets with ambassadors

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 16 - The chairperson of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Gilberto Veríssimo has met with the ambassadors of the member states of the regional organisation accredited in Angola. ,

This was after two weeks of Gilberto Veríssimo’s election to the post by the Heads of State and Government, at the 17th Conference held via videoconference on 30 July. 

The meeting addressed various issues related to the region in particular, and to the African continent in general.

The ECCAS official shared with the heads of diplomatic missions some aspects, according to their personal vision, as well as the implementation of strategies of the programme of the organ he chairs.

Attended the meeting, among other individualities,  Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça and  Director of the Africa, Middle East and Regional Organisations Department, Afonso Evaristo Eduardo. 

Created in 1983, ECCAS comprises Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic (CAR), Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe and Chad.

