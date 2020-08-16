Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,108,837) deaths (25,337), and recoveries (823,614)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,108,837) deaths (25,337), and recoveries (823,614) by region:
Central (51,532 cases; 1,003 deaths; 38,952 recoveries): Burundi (410; 1; 321), Cameroon (18,118; 401; 16,540), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (952; 76; 864), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,638; 239; 8,597), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,225; 51; 6,277), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 815).
Eastern (101,226; 2,201; 59,163): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,367; 59; 5,181), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (28,894; 509; 12,037), Kenya (29,849; 472; 15,790), Madagascar (13,724; 166; 12,232), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,352; 8; 1,631), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,250; 93; 2,268), South Sudan (2,481; 47; 1,279), Sudan (12,211; 796; 6,340), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,434; 13; 1,142).
Northern (191,952; 7,472; 121,405): Algeria (38,577; 1,347; 26,644), Egypt (96,336; 5,141; 58,835), Libya (7,327; 139; 848), Mauritania (6,653; 157; 5,174), Morocco (41,017; 632; 28,566), Tunisia (2,023; 54; 1,327), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 11).
Southern (617,461; 12,461; 486,451): Angola (1,879; 86; 628), Botswana (1,214; 3; 120), Eswatini (3,745; 69; 2,268), Lesotho (884; 25; 271), Malawi (5,026; 157; 2,623), Mozambique (2,791; 19; 1,136), Namibia (3,907; 35; 2,352), South Africa (583,653; 11,677; 466,941), Zambia (9,186; 260; 8,065), Zimbabwe (5,176; 130; 2,047).
Western (146,666; 2,200; 117,643): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,249; 54; 1,013), Cape Verde (3,163; 34; 2,302), Côte d'Ivoire (16,993; 108; 13,759), Gambia (1,689; 54; 347), Ghana (42,210; 231; 40,147), Guinea (8,260; 50; 7,177), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,257; 82; 788), Mali (2,614; 125; 1,986), Niger (1,165; 69; 1,077), Nigeria (48,770; 974; 36,290), Senegal (12,032; 251; 7,637), Sierra Leone (1,954; 69; 1,505), Togo (1,130; 27; 836).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).