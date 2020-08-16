Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 583653 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 583 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded 4 513 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 15 August 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

83671

14,3

Free State

31465

5,4

Gauteng

198671

34,0

KwaZulu-Natal

104619

17,9

Limpopo

11445

2,0

Mpumalanga

20915

3,6

North West

23093

4,0

Northern Cape

7735

1,3

Western Cape

101989

17,5

Unknown

50

0,0

Total

583653

100,0

Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 378 029 with 26 918 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 121 COVID-19 related deaths- 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 34 from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 17 from Free State and 26 from Western Cape.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 677.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries now stand at 466 941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%.

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

2447

78862

Free State

513

15819

Gauteng

2888

158705

KwaZulu-Natal

1651

77838

Limpopo

159

10039

Mpumalanga

189

17969

North West

176

13073

Northern Cape

94

3984

Western Cape

3560

90652

Total

11677

466941

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

