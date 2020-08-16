Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 583653 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
As announced by His Excellency President MC Ramaphosa, a cumulative total of 583 653 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded 4 513 new cases identified.
Case Data
|
Province
|
Total cases for 15 August 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
83671
|
14,3
|
Free State
|
31465
|
5,4
|
Gauteng
|
198671
|
34,0
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
104619
|
17,9
|
Limpopo
|
11445
|
2,0
|
Mpumalanga
|
20915
|
3,6
|
North West
|
23093
|
4,0
|
Northern Cape
|
7735
|
1,3
|
Western Cape
|
101989
|
17,5
|
Unknown
|
50
|
0,0
|
Total
|
583653
|
100,0
Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 378 029 with 26 918 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 121 COVID-19 related deaths- 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Gauteng, 34 from KwaZulu-Natal, 18 from Limpopo, 17 from Free State and 26 from Western Cape.
This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 11 677.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries now stand at 466 941 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%.
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
2447
|
78862
|
Free State
|
513
|
15819
|
Gauteng
|
2888
|
158705
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1651
|
77838
|
Limpopo
|
159
|
10039
|
Mpumalanga
|
189
|
17969
|
North West
|
176
|
13073
|
Northern Cape
|
94
|
3984
|
Western Cape
|
3560
|
90652
|
Total
|
11677
|
466941
