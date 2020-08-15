Copper Reef Changes Name to Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Reef Mining Corporation (CSE:CZC) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (“Voyageur” or the “Company”). The Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under a new symbol (VOY) at the opening of trading on August 19, 2020.



Brian Howlett, the President and CEO of the Company commented, “Management of the Company is very excited to begin the next phase of the Company’s evolution. We are focusing the Company to highlight the different minerals contained in our land package. In particular, the Company’s gold projects will be advanced in the months and years to come. The Company is also developing a new website and image that will be showcased in the coming weeks.”

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan. All of the Company’s properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects, all of which are 100 percent owned, with no option payments or work commitments to third parties.

