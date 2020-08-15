SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BKD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (“Brookdale” or the “Company”)(NYSE: BKD) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Brookdale securities between August 10, 2016, and April 29, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased Brookdale securities during the class period, you have until August 24, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Brookdale is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. The Company is the nation’s largest senior living community operator, with $4 billion in reported revenue in 2019.

As of February 1, 2020, Brookdale owned 356 communities, leased 307 communities, managed seventy-seven communities on behalf of third parties, and three communities for which it has an equity interest. The Company operates independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers (“CCRCs”). Through its ancillary services programs, the Company also offers a range of outpatient therapy, home health, personalized living, and hospice services.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Brookdale’s financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company’s purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; (iii) as a result, the Company’s financial results were unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 30, 2020, Nashville Business Journal reported that a proposed class-action lawsuit had been filed against Brookdale in this Judicial District, which accused the Company of, among other things, purposeful “chronically insufficient staffing” at its facilities to meet financial benchmarks since at least April 24, 2016. According to the lawsuit, Brookdale misled residents and their families when it promised to provide basic care and daily living services. The lawsuit also claims that the proposed class of plaintiffs “have not received the care and services they paid for.” The lawsuit asks for damages and Brookdale to “stop the unlawful and fraudulent practices.”

On this news, Brookdale’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over two trading sessions, closing at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

