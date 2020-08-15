New head of Cuanza Sul Electoral Commission elected

ANGOLA, August 15 - Sumbe -The Provincial Electoral Commissioner, José dos Santos, has been elected as interim chairperson of the Provincial Electoral Commission (CPE) in Cuanza Sul, following a plenary session held on Friday, reads a statement released by the institution. ,

"We inform the public that following the suspension of Morais António's mandate, at his request, a plenary session was held which culminated in the election of José dos Santos", the CPE reported in a statement.

Morais António made his position available on July 30, claiming to be a victim of a campaign mounted to tarnish his image, which led him to request the Higher Judiciary Council to suspend temporarily or permanently the position he held as head of the CPE and of the Commission of this organ.

Morais Antonio was involved in a public scandal, which culminated in his photos and videos being publicized with several women on social networks.