Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 15 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,098,467), deaths (25,119), and recoveries (814,442) by region:
Central (50,999 cases; 995 deaths; 38,464 recoveries): Burundi (410; 1; 321), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,652; 61; 1,728), Chad (951; 76; 862), Congo(3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,638; 239; 8,597), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (8,225; 51; 6,277), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 809)
Eastern (99,515; 2,174; 58,759): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,367; 59; 5,181), Eritrea (285; 0; 248), Ethiopia (27,242; 492; 11,660), Kenya (29,849; 472; 15,790), Madagascar (13,724; 166; 12,232), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,293; 8; 1,604), Seychelles (127; 0; 126), Somalia (3,250; 93; 2,268), South Sudan (2,481; 47; 1,279), Sudan (12,211; 786; 6,340), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,434; 13; 1,142)
Northern (189,440; 7,424; 119,163): Algeria (38,108; 1,338; 26,308), Egypt (96,220; 5,124; 57,858), Libya (7,327; 139; 848), Mauritania (6,622; 157; 5,174), Morocco (39,241; 611; 27,644), Tunisia (1,903; 53; 1,320), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 11)
Southern (612,523; 12,332; 480,919): Angola (1,852; 86; 584), Botswana (1,214; 3; 120), Eswatini (3,670; 68; 2,093), Lesotho (884; 25; 271), Malawi (4,988; 156; 2,576), Mozambique (2,791; 19; 1,136), Namibia (3,726; 31; 2,342), South Africa (579,140; 11,556; 461,734), Zambia (9,186; 260; 8,065), Zimbabwe (5,072; 128; 1,998)
Western (145,990; 2,194; 117,137): Benin (2,001, 38; 1,681), Burkina Faso (1,240; 54; 1,006), Cape Verde (3,136; 33; 2,254), Cöte d'Ivoire (16,935; 108; 13,721), Gambia (1,689; 54; 347), Ghana (42,210; 231; 40,147), Guinea (8,260; 50; 7,177), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,252; 82; 738), Mali (2,597; 125; 1,979), Niger (1,165; 69; 1,077), Nigeria (48,445; 973; 35,998), Senegal (11,872; 249; 7,615), Sierra Leone (1,947; 69; 1,502), Togo (1,124; 26; 806)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).