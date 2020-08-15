Water tariffs have new methodology

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The water supply and wastewater sanitation services in the country now have a new methodology for calculating tariffs for collection, transport, treatment and distribution activities. ,

This change is based on a new tariff regulation approved this Friday at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

With this document, the Government intends to promote better price regulation, ensure efficient tariffs, accessible to consumers and without prejudice to the economic and financial sustainability of the sector.

According to the press release of the session, the measure also aims to give greater financial autonomy to the sector, in the definition of tariffs, annual revenue, recovery of invested capital and contribute to attract private investment (domestic and foreign) for this segment.

Also in Friday's session, the Council of Ministers took note of a proposal for a Joint Executive Decree establishing rules and procedures for setting and changing the prices of products derived from crude oil and natural gas.

The idea is to adapt the price regime of these products to the current macro-economic framework and the competitive landscape of the sector, as well as to establish principles for the implementation and operationalization of the new model of price definition.