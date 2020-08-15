Parliament closes legislative year with 99 diplomas adopted

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The National Assembly closed Friday, the work of the 3rd Legislative Session of the IV legislature, with the approval of 44 laws and 55 resolutions, between October 2019 and August 2020. ,

As for the legislative activities, held by the National Assembly, there were 21 plenary meetings, of which 11 ordinary, eight extraordinary, one solemn and one ordinary of the interparliamentary group also known as the House of Laws.

The parliamentary year was also marked by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the effects of which were mitigated by creating conditions to ensure the effective operation of the National Assembly using new information technologies.

Also in the parliamentary year of 2019/2020, in the field of Justice and Security the approval of the Law approving the Angolan Penal Code, the Law on the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Law to Prevent and Combat Money Laundering, the Law on Financing Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction was highlighted.

In the field of State Local Administration, the Organic Law on Municipal Government Elections and the Law on the General Regime of Local Government Fees stand out. However, in the Economy and Finance sector the importance falls to the Laws amending the General Tax Code, the Industrial Tax Code and the Law authorising the BNA to issue and put into circulation the new Kwanza banknote.

As for Education and Teaching, the emphasis is on the Basic Law of the Education and Teaching System, while in the field of the Environment, the Law on Environmental Conservation Areas was approved.

During the work, the National Assembly also approved resolutions aimed at ratifying the Republic of Angola to important international instruments, of which the African Charter on Democracy, elections and governance, as well as the Paris agreement on climate change, stand out.

The solemn session, which was attended by deputies, guests and members of the Government, was marked by the speech of the Speaker of the AN, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, who considered positive the legislature that closed Friday.

The Parliament speaker said that the 2019/2020 legislature was challenging and rewarding for the results obtained, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the adoption of solutions according to the situation.

The next parliamentary year begins on 15 October this year.