Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,878 in the last 365 days.

Former Central Bank governor lawyer challenges ruling

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The lawyer of Valter Filipe, former governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA), Sérgio Raimundo, considered, this Friday, excessive the penalty applied to his client. ,

 

Valter Filipe was sentenced to eight years in prison by the Supreme Court for involvement in the "500 million case," together with former chairperson of the Sovereign Fund of Angola, José Filomeno dos Santos "Zenu", sentenced to five years.

 

The court also sentenced António Bule to five years in prison and George Gaudens to six years. However, the defence lawyers have already lodged an appeal for the sentences, with suspensive effect.

 

In statements to the press after reading the sentence, Sergio Raimundo vowed to work on the appeal to see his sentence reduced.

 

He also considered the compensation of five million kwanzas applied excessive.

 

The defendants were convicted of the crimes of embezzlement, influence peddling and fraud, and were to pay compensation of 300,000 kwanzas each, 150,000 for the judicial services and the sum of five million kwanzas in solidarity.

,

You just read:

Former Central Bank governor lawyer challenges ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.